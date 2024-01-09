Open Extended Reactions

New Jersey Devils All-Star center Jack Hughes' injury absence is expected to last weeks, not months, coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday.

Hughes sustained an upper-body injury during the Devils' 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and did not play in Saturday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Hughes, 22, is tied with Jesper Bratt for the team lead with 45 points through 32 games. He is tied with Bratt for the team lead with 30 assists and ranks second to Tyler Toffoli (16) with 15 goals.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, Hughes has recorded 252 points (102 goals, 150 assists) in 276 games since making his NHL debut in October 2019. Hughes was named an All-Star last week for the third straight season.