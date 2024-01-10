Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will "be out for a while," according to coach Greg Cronin, after he suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Tuesday night's 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

The Ducks' top line left wing was injured just 6:25 into the first period when he and Predators forward Juuso Parssinen got tangled up. Zegras fell awkwardly feet-first into the boards near the Nashville bench and could not put any weight on his left skate as he had to be helped off the ice.

Zegras, skating in his 200th NHL game, went straight to the Ducks locker room. At the first intermission, the team announced that he would not return due to a lower-body injury.

"He's not doing good, he'll be out for a while," Cronin said after the game.

Zegras, 22, was playing his eighth game back after missing 20 with a lower-body injury. He scored two goals in Anaheim's most recent game, a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. He entered Tuesday with seven points (four goals, three assists) in 19 games this season.

The game against Nashville was the opener of a six-game road trip for the Ducks.

Information from The Associated Press and Field Level Media was included in this report.