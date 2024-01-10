Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard underwent surgery to repair his fractured jaw and will be out 6-8 weeks.

Bedard left in the first period of a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils Jan. 5 after a hit by defenseman Brendan Smith.

During Bedard's fourth shift of the game he skated over the Devils' blue line during a Blackhawks power play. As he stickhandled into the zone, he was met with a shoulder check from Smith. Bedard fell to the ice and immediately clutched his jaw. He left the game at 9:11 of the first period as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish with Smith behind the Devils' net.

Asked if he felt the hit was dirty, Chicago coach Luke Richardson said Friday night: "I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn't see him, because he was behind one of their players. I don't think he stepped up on Connor. I think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst into him. I don't think there was intent [to injure]. I think he was just playing hard on the blue line and trying to keep the puck out on the penalty kill."

Bedard, 18, leads all NHL rookies in goals (15) and assists (18) in 39 games this season. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft also leads rookie forwards in average ice time (19:04).

Following his selection this week, Bedard could be the youngest player ever in the NHL All-Star Game at 18 years, 201 days, topping a record set by Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner (18 years, 259 days) in 2011. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski was used in this report.