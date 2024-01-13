Open Extended Reactions

Having passed the midway mark of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, we have our eyes on the standings as the playoff races heat up during the cold winter months.

Saturday's schedule is packed, with all 32 teams in action. The first matchup of the day sees the New York Rangers (currently first in the Metropolitan Division) visiting the Washington Capitals (three points back of the second Eastern wild card) at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Here are the key players to watch, along with other intel courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information:

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+

Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

Rangers

Power Rankings position: 6

Leading scorer: Artemi Panarin: 26 G | 32 A

Record: 26-12-2 (54 points)

The Rangers have the best power play in the league at 30.0%, which would be their highest in a season since the stat was first tracked in 1977-78. Their highest current mark is 28.8%, set in that 1977-78 season. The Rangers last had the best power play in a season in 1996-97 (22.0%). They have had the best power play three times since the stat was tracked, (1990-91, 1993-94, and 1996-97).

The Rangers' penalty kill ranks top six in the NHL, at 84.4%. Its 18 power-play goals allowed are tied for the second fewest in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, only behind the Los Angeles Kings (14). The Rangers are one of two teams that rank top six in both power play and penalty kill, along with the Boston Bruins.

New York has scored first in 23 games this season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. The Vancouver Canucks lead the NHL with 27 games scoring first. Of those 23 games, the Rangers have won 18 of them.

Artemi Panarin currently leads all Rangers players in goals (26), assists (32) and points (58) this season and his 1.45 points per game rate is sixth best in the NHL. His 57 points and 32 assists through his team's first 40 games of the season is the most he's had in his career.

Chris Kreider currently has 285 goals in his career, which is the third most in Rangers franchise history, trailing Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336). Kreider is signed through the 2026-27 season, and at his current goals pace for his career (0.37), he would pass Ratelle in 141 games (early part of the 2025-26 season). However, he wouldn't break Gilbert's record by the time his contract ran out (current pace is 330 games, which would be the 2027-28 season).

Igor Shesterkin was named to the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto as the Rangers representative. He has won six of his last eight starts, and has allowed two or fewer goals in five of those.

Capitals

Power Rankings position: 16

Leading scorer: Alex Ovechkin: 8 G | 19 A

Record: 19-14-6 (44 points)

