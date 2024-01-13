Having passed the midway mark of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, we have our eyes on the standings as the playoff races heat up during the cold winter months.
Saturday's schedule is packed, with all 32 teams in action. The first matchup of the day sees the New York Rangers (currently first in the Metropolitan Division) visiting the Washington Capitals (three points back of the second Eastern wild card) at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
Here are the key players to watch, along with other intel courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information:
New York
Rangers vs.
Washington
Capitals
Saturday, 1 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+
Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)
Rangers
Power Rankings position: 6
Leading scorer: Artemi Panarin: 26 G | 32 A
Record: 26-12-2 (54 points)
The Rangers have the best power play in the league at 30.0%, which would be their highest in a season since the stat was first tracked in 1977-78. Their highest current mark is 28.8%, set in that 1977-78 season. The Rangers last had the best power play in a season in 1996-97 (22.0%). They have had the best power play three times since the stat was tracked, (1990-91, 1993-94, and 1996-97).
The Rangers' penalty kill ranks top six in the NHL, at 84.4%. Its 18 power-play goals allowed are tied for the second fewest in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, only behind the Los Angeles Kings (14). The Rangers are one of two teams that rank top six in both power play and penalty kill, along with the Boston Bruins.
New York has scored first in 23 games this season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. The Vancouver Canucks lead the NHL with 27 games scoring first. Of those 23 games, the Rangers have won 18 of them.
Artemi Panarin currently leads all Rangers players in goals (26), assists (32) and points (58) this season and his 1.45 points per game rate is sixth best in the NHL. His 57 points and 32 assists through his team's first 40 games of the season is the most he's had in his career.
Chris Kreider currently has 285 goals in his career, which is the third most in Rangers franchise history, trailing Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336). Kreider is signed through the 2026-27 season, and at his current goals pace for his career (0.37), he would pass Ratelle in 141 games (early part of the 2025-26 season). However, he wouldn't break Gilbert's record by the time his contract ran out (current pace is 330 games, which would be the 2027-28 season).
Igor Shesterkin was named to the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto as the Rangers representative. He has won six of his last eight starts, and has allowed two or fewer goals in five of those.
Capitals
Power Rankings position: 16
Leading scorer: Alex Ovechkin: 8 G | 19 A
Record: 19-14-6 (44 points)
The Capitals started the season with a 12-6-2 record (.650 points percentage) which was the eighth-best points percentage in the NHL through Nov. 30. Since the start of December, Washington is 7-7-4, with its .500 points percentage in that time tied for 22nd in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames. Washington is 2-4-1 since the return to action after Christmas, allowing the second-most goals per game in that span (4.29). Only the San Jose Sharks are worse (4.43).
Most of the struggles for this team revolve around generating offense -- the Capitals are averaging 2.39 goals per game this season, the third-lowest mark in the NHL with only the Sharks (1.98) and Chicago Blackhawks being worse (2.32). The Capitals' 2.39 goals per game is on track to be their third worst in a season in franchise history, after 1974-75 (2.26) and 2003-04 (2.27). The franchise selected Alex Ovechkin first overall in the 2004 NHL draft following that 2003-04 campaign (he didn't make his debut until 2005-06 due to NHL lockout in 2004-05).
It's been a struggle in every period for the Capitals this season, as the team has been outscored in the first period (minus-4 goal differential), second period (-7), and third period (-12). Washington is one of five teams in the NHL that have been outscored in the first, second, and third period this season, alongside the Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Blackhawks, and Sharks.
Alex Ovechkin has eight goals in 38 games played this season, his fewest goals in his first 38 games of a season in his NHL career. His fewest goals through the first 40 games of a season is 14 in the 2010-11 season. Ovechkin's shooting percentage is 6.0%, which would be the lowest rate of his career (current season low is 8.7% in 2010-11). His eight goals are tied for last among the 43 forwards who have played at least 20 games and are averaging at least 3.0 shots on goal per game this season.
The Capitals have seven goals and 59 points from their defensemen, the second-fewest in the NHL this season respectively (Blackhawks have six goals from blueliners, Sharks have 55 points from rearguards). John Carlson leads the team's defensemen with 23 points this season, and he's the only Caps defenseman with more than two points on the power play (nine).
Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was activated off injured reserve on Jan. 9. Among goaltenders to make at least 15 appearances this season, Lindgren has the second best save percentage (.928), behind Vegas' Adin Hill (.933). Lindgren also has a 2.27 goals-against average, fourth best among goaltenders with at least 15 appearances.