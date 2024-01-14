Open Extended Reactions

It's the ultimate hockey fan collaboration come to life.

The NHL and Adidas teamed up with Justin Bieber's Drew House clothing line to create a fresh new look for the 2024 Adidas authentic NHL All-Star jersey collection. A blending of sports and pop culture, the sweaters were designed for the next-generation hockey lover. And of course, there are multiple options to admire.

This latest drop features four versions of the jersey -- one for each of the forthcoming 2024 All-Star rosters -- and they all boast a signature vibrant color: blue, red, yellow, and white. Players will sport the latest gear throughout the NHL's All-Star Weekend showcase in Toronto.

The 2024 NHL All-Star jerseys by Justin Bieber and @drewhouse are HERE ✨🏒 pic.twitter.com/j1xvz4yG0L — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2024

Festivities kick off on Feb. 1 with a return of the All-Star player draft featuring four selected captains -- plus a celebrity guest -- picking from the pool of fellow stars to create their teams. The annual skills competition -- more star-powered than ever with exciting new challenges -- goes down on Feb. 2, followed by the All-Star Game itself on Feb. 3.

Fans can purchase their All-Star jerseys at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca.