          Top NHL draft picks currently playing college hockey

          Michigan center Frank Nazar was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Blackhawks. Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJan 18, 2024, 10:00 AM ET

          More and more, college hockey is becoming a fertile place for top NHL prospects -- which is handy for fans hoping to get a glimpse into the future of their favorite teams.

          Of the top 50 picks over the last two NHL drafts, 24 are currently playing collegiately, with another 27 players who were drafted in the top 100 among the college ranks.

          Additionally, three of the top 2024 draft-eligible prospects are playing college hockey this season: consensus No. 1 prospect Macklin Celebrini at Boston University, defenseman Artyom Levshunov at Michigan State and defenseman Zeev Buium at Denver.

          Below is a list of NHL draftees currently on college rosters, with their overall draft position.

          Anaheim Ducks

          2022 draft

          No. 5. LW Cutter Gauthier, Boston College
          No. 154. RW Michael Callow, Harvard

          Arizona Coyotes

          2023 draft

          No. 38. G Michael Hrabal, UMass
          No. 70. C Jonathan Castagna, Cornell
          No. 81. C Tanner Ludtke, Nebraska-Omaha

          2022 draft

          No. 67. RW Miko Matikka, Denver
          No. 131. D Matthew Morden, Harvard

          Boston Bruins

          2023 draft

          No. 188. C Ryan Walsh, Cornell

          2022 draft

          No. 117. C Cole Spicer, Minnesota-Duluth

          Buffalo Sabres

          2023 draft

          No. 45. D Maxim Strbak, Michigan State
          No. 86. D Gavin McCarthy, Boston University

          2022 draft

          No. 170. RW Jake Richard, UConn

          Calgary Flames

          2023 draft

          No. 80. LW Aydar Suniev, UMass

          Carolina Hurricanes

          2023 draft

          No. 30. LW Bradly Nadeau, Maine
          No. 94. RW Jayden Perron, North Dakota
          No. 139. D Charles-Alexis Legault, Quinnipiac
          No. 190. RW Michael Emerson, North Dakota

          2022 draft

          No. 124. RW Cruz Lucius, Wisconsin

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          2023 draft

          No. 34. C Gavin Brindley, Michigan
          No. 66. RW William Whitelaw, Wisconsin

          Chicago Blackhawks

          2023 draft

          No. 19. C Oliver Moore, Minnesota

          2022 draft

          No. 13. C Frank Nazar, Michigan
          No. 25. D Sam Rinzel, Minnesota
          No. 57. C Ryan Greene, Boston University
          No. 90. C Aidan Thompson, Denver
          No. 173. C Dominic James, Minnesota-Duluth

          Dallas Stars

          2023 draft

          No. 125. D Aram Minnetian, Boston College

          2022 draft

          No. 83. D George Fegaras, Cornell

          Detroit Red Wings

          2023 draft

          No. 41. G Trey Augustine, Michigan State
          No. 47. D Brady Cleveland, Wisconsin

          2022 draft

          No. 40. LW Dylan James, North Dakota
          No. 201. C Owen Mehlenbacher, Wisconsin
          No. 212. C Brennan Ali, Notre Dame

          Edmonton Oilers

          2023 draft

          No. 216. C Matt Copponi, Merrimack
          No. 222. C Joel Maatta, Vermont

          Florida Panthers

          2022 draft

          No. 189. G Tyler Muszelik, New Hampshire
          No. 222. RW Jack Devine, Denver

          Los Angeles Kings

          2023 draft

          No. 182. RW Ryan Conmy, New Hampshire

          2022 draft

          No. 51. C Jack Hughes, Boston University
          No. 103. C Kenny Connors, UMass
          No. 169. RW Jared Wright, Denver

          Minnesota Wild

          2023 draft

          No. 21. C Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin
          No. 149. D Aaron Pionk, Minnesota-Duluth
          No. 213. LW James Clark, Minnesota

          2022 draft

          No. 56. LW Rieger Lorenz, Denver
          No. 121. D Ryan Healey, Harvard

          Montreal Canadiens

          2023 draft

          No. 69. G Jacob Fowler, Boston College
          No. 133. LW Sam Harris, Denver
          No. 197. D Luke Mittelstadt, Minnesota

          2022 draft

          No. 62. D Lane Hutson, Boston University
          No. 162. G Emmett Croteau, Clarkson

          Nashville Predators

          2023 draft

          No. 15. RW Matthew Wood, UConn
          No. 143. C Sutter Muzzatti, RPI
          No. 218. RW Aiden Fink, Penn State

          2022 draft

          No. 82. C Adam Ingram, St. Cloud State
          No. 114. RW Cole O'Hara, UMass
          No. 210. C Ben Strinden, North Dakota

          New Jersey Devils

          2022 draft

          No. 46. D Seamus Casey, Michigan
          No. 126. D Charles Leddy, Boston College

          New York Islanders

          2023 draft

          No. 49. C Danny Nelson, Notre Dame
          No. 177. D Zachary Schultz, Wisconsin

          2022 draft

          No. 78. LW Quinn Finley, Wisconsin

          New York Rangers

          2023 draft

          No. 23. RW Gabriel Perreault, Boston College
          No. 90. D Drew Fortescue, Boston College

          2022 draft

          No. 111. C Noah Laba, Colorado College
          No. 159. D Vittorio Mancini, Nebraska-Omaha
          No. 191. C Zakary Karpa, Harvard

          Ottawa Senators

          2023 draft

          No. 108. D Hoyt Stanley, Cornell
          No. 215. RW Nicholas Van Tassell, UMass

          2022 draft

          No. 104. C Stephen Halliday, Ohio State
          No. 143. RW Cameron O'Neill, UMass
          No. 168. D Theo Wallberg, Ohio State
          No. 206. C Tyson Dyck, Wisconsin

          Philadelphia Flyers

          2023 draft

          No. 103. C Cole Knuble, Notre Dame

          2022 draft

          No. 69. RW Devin Kaplan, Boston University
          No. 133. LW Alex Bump, Western Michigan
          No. 165. D Hunter McDonald, Northeastern

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          2022 draft

          No. 182. C Luke Devlin, Cornell

          San Jose Sharks

          2023 draft

          No. 4. C Will Smith, Boston College
          No. 132. D Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State

          2022 draft

          No. 34. C Cameron Lund, Northeastern
          No. 76. D Michael Fisher, Northeastern
          No. 172. RW Joey Muldowney, UConn
          No. 195. D Eli Barnett, Vermont
          No. 217. C Reese Laubach, Penn State

          Seattle Kraken

          2023 draft

          No. 212. RW Zaccharya Wisdom, Colorado College

          2022 draft

          No. 91. C Ben McDonald, Harvard
          No. 100. Tyson Jugnauth, Wisconsin
          No. 164. C Barrett Hall, St. Cloud State

          St. Louis Blues

          2023 draft

          No. 138. D Paul Fischer, Notre Dame

          2022 draft

          No. 23. RW Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          2023 draft

          No. 179. D Warren Clark, St. Cloud State
          No. 193. C Jack Harvey, Boston University

          2022 draft

          No. 31. LW Isaac Howard, Michigan State
          No. 192. RW Connor Kurth, Minnesota

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          2023 draft

          No. 153. C Hudson Malinoski, Providence

          2022 draft

          No. 95. RW Nicholas Modenhauer, Michigan

          Vancouver Canucks

          2023 draft

          No. 105. C Ty Mueller, Nebraska-Omaha
          No. 119. C Matthew Perkins, Minnesota-Duluth
          No. 171. D Aiden Celebrini, Boston University

          2022 draft

          No. 112. C Daimon Gardner, Clarkson
          No. 176. D Jackson Dorrington, Northeastern

          Vegas Golden Knights

          2022 draft

          No. 128. G Cameron Whitehead, Northeastern
          No. 209. D Abram Wiebe, North Dakota

          Washington Capitals

          2023 draft

          No. 8. RW Ryan Leonard, Boston College

          2022 draft

          No. 37. D Ryan Chesley, Minnesota
          No. 213. D David Gucciardi, Michigan State

          Winnipeg Jets

          2022 draft

          No. 14. RW Rutger McGroarty, Michigan
          No. 99. D Garrett Brown, Denver