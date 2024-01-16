Open Extended Reactions

Golden Knights star forward Jack Eichel underwent surgery to address a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week, the team announced Tuesday.

Eichel was hurt Thursday in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins. He left the game in the second period but returned and scored a goal in the third.

At the following practice, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Eichel would miss "a little bit of time."

Now the Golden Knights will be without their leading scorer for longer.

Eichel, 27, has 19 goals and 44 points over 42 games. In 518 career games for the Buffalo Sabres (2015-21) and Golden Knights (2021-24), he has 490 points (199 goals, 291 assists).