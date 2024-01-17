Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has a lower-body injury that is not related to his hip, coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday.

Kane will miss the remainder of the Red Wings' road trip and the club's training staff will check on his progress when the club returns to Detroit.

The Red Wings will take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday before closing out the trip Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes. They opened the trip with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

"I probably won't have a lot of different looks with the lines," Lalonde said of his roster without Kane, adding that he'll likely continue to dress 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Kane was injured during the first period of the win in Toronto, and Lalonde said in his postgame media availability the club needed a few more tests to get a feel for the recovery.

In November, Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings. After spending the first 16 years of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks before a trade to the New York Rangers last spring, Kane joined Detroit six months out from hip resurfacing surgery.

Kane, 35, relocated his family to Toronto to rehabilitate from the surgery. Dr. Edward Su performed the hip resurfacing, and Ian MacIntyre oversaw Kane's rehab. In Toronto, Kane skated with former NHL player Cody Goloubef, who helped the nine-time All-Star with battle drills and fed him pucks.

Kane has seven goals and 16 points, and has averaged 17:51 time on the ice in his 19 games with Detroit.