The Washington Capitals have signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year contract extension, ensuring he will further cement his place in the club's long-term plans.

The 23-year-old playmaker and the Capitals agreed on a pact Friday that will see Protas earn $3.375 million per year, for a total of $16.875 million, while remaining with the organization through the 2028-29 season.

"Aliaksei is a young and talented player, and we are excited to sign him to a long-term contract," Capitals president of hockey operations and general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "He has taken great strides in his professional career, and we expect him to improve and play a pivotal and impactful role on this team for many years to come."

Protas, who was a third-round pick by the Capitals in 2019, has three goals and 18 points in 42 games this season. He's projected to finish with six goals and 34 points. He's already surpassed his point total from last season in 16 fewer games while also being two goals shy from setting a new career high.

His offensive production has given the Capitals a layer of secondary scoring to the point that Protas, who is 6-foot-6, entered Friday ranked third on the team in assists and sixth on the team in points with the realization that all but of his points has come in 5-on-5 play this season.

A third-line forward, he's also provided the Capitals with another forward they have used on a penalty kill that ranks 12th in the NHL with an 81.2 percent success rate.

Protas' contributions have also played a role in why the Capitals (22-15-6) are in contention to reach the playoffs. They came into Friday one point behind the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning -- the two teams that are occupying the two Eastern Conference wild-card places. Last year, the Caps missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.