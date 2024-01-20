Open Extended Reactions

The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde for two games on Friday for charging.

Gourde was assessed a major penalty for charging during Seattle's 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm had beaten him to a free puck, and Gourde left his feet to deliver a hit with momentum, making contact with Ekholm's head.

"If Gourde wishes to deliver this check legally, he must stay low and hit through Ekholm's shoulder or core, rather than elevating upward and into his head," a Department of Player Safety official said in an explanation video.

The official noted that Gourde had been suspended once before in his NHL career.

He will be forced to sit out Seattle's next two games -- home dates with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Gourde, 32, joined the Kraken in the NHL expansion draft three years ago via the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has seven goals and 12 assists in 45 games this season.