Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is taking an indefinite leave of absence to address his mental health, the team said Sunday.

"Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon's privacy is respected during the period," a team statement read.

Dube, 25, is in his sixth season in Calgary since the Flames selected him in the second round of the 2016 NHL draft.

He has played in 43 of the team's 46 games this season, totaling seven points (three goals, four assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus/minus of minus-13. He has an average time on ice of 11:09 per game, down from his career high of 15:09 last season.

In 325 career games, Dube has 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) and 105 penalty minutes with a plus/minus of minus-17. He also has six points (four goals, two assists) in 22 career postseason games.

Dube, a British Columbia native, is playing the final season on a three-year, $6.9 million contract extension he signed in 2021. He becomes a restricted free agent after this season.

The Flames (21-20-5, 47 points) enter Sunday four points out of the second wild-card position in the Western Conference. Their next game is Tuesday at home against the St. Louis Blues.

