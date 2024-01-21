Open Extended Reactions

Corey Perry is signing a one-year deal to finish the season with the Edmonton Oilers, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The contract will include performance bonuses and be prorated to the league minimum, the sources said.

Perry, 38, had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in November. After an internal investigation, the Blackhawks said Perry violated club policies in what was described as a workplace matter. General manager Kyle Davidson declined to disclose specifics but said it was not a criminal matter.

Perry, in a statement, apologized for his "inappropriate and wrong" behavior and said he was entering professional treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health.

The Oilers are on a franchise-record 13-game winning streak -- an incredible turnaround following a slow start that prompted a coaching change.

Several teams had explored signing Perry, sources said.