PHILADELPHIA -- In his return to the lineup from a 41-game gambling suspension, Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto notched a point in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pinto got an assist on Tim Stutzle's second-period tally. Pinto was suspended by the NHL in October for "activities related to sports wagering."

"A long time coming," Pinto said. "Just glad we got the two points. Just good to be back. Got my first game over with. Now I can just focus on hockey."

Pinto was the second center on the ice on Sunday, getting his first shift early in the first period.

The 23-year-old Pinto had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games for the Senators last season. The league's investigation found no evidence that Pinto bet on NHL games and provided few details, and Pinto has not disclosed specifics in recent interviews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report