Open Extended Reactions

New York Rangers center Filip Chytil is traveling back to New York on Monday after making progress training at home in Czechia while recovering from a head injury, sources told ESPN.

Chytil, 24, returned to his offseason home in late December as a mental reset in his rehab. He has not played since Nov. 2, appearing in just 10 games this season.

Chytil trained with his brother Libor, a strength and conditioning coach who posted on Instagram that Filip "made good progress" over the last three weeks.

"I believe that Fil will be back soon and stronger than before," Libor Chytil posted, while thanking the Rangers for "their trust in the process."

There is no timetable for Filip Chytil's return to the lineup, sources told ESPN. The team is on a road trip, and he could resume training sessions when they return to New York.

Earlier this month, Chytil posted a photo on Instagram of him skating with countryman and NHL legend Jaromir Jagr.