Prior to the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, five teams named players to take over as captain.

The process to pick a captain can vary by team, and there are currently five clubs that do not have a captain.

The shortest tenured captain is Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (Sept. 27, 2023), while the longest tenured is Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (May 31, 2007).

Here is the list of each team's current captain:

Anaheim Ducks: No captain

Arizona Coyotes: No captain

Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand

Buffalo Sabres: Kyle Okposo

Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks: No captain

Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Anze Kopitar

Minnesota Wild: Jared Spurgeon

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi

New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: No captain

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby

San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture

Seattle Kraken: No captain

St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights: Mark Stone

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry