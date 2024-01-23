Open Extended Reactions

After missing three games with a lower-body injury, Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom will start on Tuesday against the visiting St. Louis Blues.

Markstrom, 33, is 13-11-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 26 starts this season.

Markstrom is in his fourth season with the Flames after stints with the Florida Panthers (2010-14) and Vancouver Canucks (2014-20). Overall, he is 205-184-57 with a 2.71 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 463 games (446 starts).

Often mentioned in trade rumors this year, as the league nears its trading deadline in March, Markstrom has two more years left on a deal that pays him $6 million annually.

Forward Cole Schwindt, who was part of the return in the July 2022 trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, will make his Calgary debut on Tuesday.

Schwindt, 22, has played in three NHL games, all with the Panthers, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. With the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL, Schwindt has eight goals and 20 points in 37 games this season.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.