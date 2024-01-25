Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve Thursday.

Werenski has missed the past 10 games since sustaining an ankle injury during the second period of Columbus' 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27.

Werenski, 26, leads the team in assists (24) and average time on ice (24:04) in 34 games this season. He also has one goal and 10 penalty minutes.

He has recorded 270 points (80 goals, 190 assists) and 103 penalty minutes in 450 career games since being selected by the Blue Jackets with the eighth overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

Also Thursday, Columbus assigned defenseman David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Jiricek, 20, has totaled nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 36 games this season with the Blue Jackets. He was selected by Columbus with the sixth overall pick in 2022.