Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who has missed 10 games with a lower-body injury, will return against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Heiskanen, 24, sustained the injury in a collision with teammate Scott Wedgewood during a game against Colorado on Jan. 4.

"It was a long three weeks, but I'm really happy to be back," Heiskanen told reporters.

Heiskanen had four goals and 23 assists in 37 games before his injury. He averages a team-high 25:03 of ice time per game.

Dallas went 6-3-1 during Heiskanen's absence and is just three points behind the Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division.