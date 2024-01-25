Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Wild acquired veteran defenseman Will Butcher from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward prospect Maxim Cajkovic on Thursday.

Butcher, 29, hasn't played in the NHL since 2021-22 and will report to AHL affiliate Iowa.

He was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team after tallying 44 points (five goals, 39 assists) in 81 games for the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18. In 275 career games for New Jersey (2017-21) and the Buffalo Sabres (2021-22), Butcher has 114 points (16 goals, 98 assists).

Cajkovic, 23, was a 2019 third-round draft choice by Tampa Bay but the Lightning dealt him and Pat Maroon to the Wild last July.

Cajkovic had three points in five games for AHL Iowa this season.