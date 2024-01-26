Brendan Gallagher is ejected from the game after a vicious illegal hit to the head of Adam Pelech. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will have a phone hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Friday for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

The league can suspend Gallagher a maximum of five games because the player is being offered a phone hearing, as opposed to an in-person hearing.

Gallagher was assessed a match penalty at 11:52 of the third period in the Canadiens' 4-3 victory over the visiting Islanders Thursday after he delivered an elbow to the head of Pelech well after Pelech distributed the puck in the neutral zone. Pelech remained on the ice for several moments and did not return to the game.

The Islanders scored two goals on the subsequent five-minute power play to forge a tie at 3-3 with 3:32 remaining in the third period.

Gallagher, 31, has never been suspended during his 12-season career in the NHL. He has 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) in 48 games this season and 411 points (210 goals, 201 assists) in 723 career games with the Canadiens.