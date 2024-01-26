Open Extended Reactions

New York Rangers center Filip Chytil had a setback related to his suspected concussions while skating Friday at Madison Square Garden, sources told ESPN.

Chytil fell on the ice, though it is unclear what caused the incident. He was down on the ice for several minutes before being helped off by two teammates. Chytil was evaluated immediately at the arena before returning to his home in New York.

Chytil, who has not played since Nov. 2, had returned to New York on Monday after a three-week reset at his offseason home in Czechia. The 24-year-old Chytil and the Rangers were optimistic about his return this season after he reported significant progress in his recovery. Friday was Chytil's second time skating with the team, as he participated in an optional morning skate with the extra players ahead of Friday night's game against the Golden Knights.

The team is listing the condition as an upper-body injury, though sources say it's related to his previous head injuries.

Chytil has six assists in 10 games this season. He is in the first year of a four-year contract.