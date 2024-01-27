Open Extended Reactions

A broken knuckle will keep Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok out for three to four weeks, coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday.

The injury occurred Friday in practice when Jarnkrok's left hand was hit by a shot.

Jarnkrok has been a key contributor for the Maple Leafs given his versatility at the forward position. He has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 46 games this season.

His 10 goals rank fifth on the roster.

The 32-year-old is in his second season in Toronto following eight seasons with the Nashville Predators (2013-21) and short stints with the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames, with whom he split the 2021-22 season.

Jarnkrok has appeared in 693 career games with 136 goals and 163 assists, leaving him one point short of the 300 mark.