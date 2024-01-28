Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game to move within one of tying the NHL record, defeating the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Saturday.

Edmonton will attempt to tie the record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins when its returns from the All-Star break to play at Vegas on Feb. 6. The Oilers matched the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest streak.

"This past week wasn't our best hockey," McDavid said, summing up a run in which the Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks and Blue Jackets before topping the Predators. "But we found a way to get three wins, which is a great sign."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves to help Edmonton improve to 29-15-1. The Oilers are 24-3-0 in their last 27 and have a franchise-record streak of 14 games without allowing more than two goals.

"It's been an interesting year, ups and downs," Skinner said. "We've still got three months ahead of us. ... With the amount of games we have left, I'm guessing we're going to lose again.

"There's still a lot of things that we have to dial in on on the ice. ... It's nice that we're winning and things are going well. But there are things that we need to keep getting better at."

Colton Sissons scored for Nashville. The Predators who have lost three of four.

Edmonton opened the scoring on a power play at 7:55 of the first period. Nugent-Hopkins slid into the high slot and took a feed from Draisaitl before unleashing a quick wrist shot that beat goalie Kevin Lankinen for his 12th goal of the season.

The Oilers' power play came through again with 8:21 left in the second. McDavid sent it across to Draisaitl for a one-timer and his 23rd. The goal was Draisaitl's 800th career point, making him the fourth-fastest player to reach the milestone, doing so in 683 games.

McDavid made it 3-0 at 9:12 of the third. He swung behind the net and banked the puck off of Lankinen's backside from behind the goal line for his 20th.

"We've gotten great goaltending, the back end has been good, the (penalty) kill has been amazing," McDavid said, deflecting praise of his efforts. "Those are all good things."

Sissons ended Skinner's shutout bid with 6:33 during a scramble in front of the net, the first goal allowed by Edmonton in 158 minutes.

"Going into the third period, we always do a great job. So, it's always a nice feeling when you get through the first two periods," Skinner said. "And then you've got a little more swagger going into the third period."

Corey Perry, who officially joined the Oilers on Monday by signing a one-year, $775,700 contract, made his debut in the victory.

Perry's contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November after the team said he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry later issued a statement apologizing for what he labeled as "inappropriate and wrong" behavior.

"When you're not playing, and you have a lot of time on your hands, you kind of know what's going on in the hockey world," Perry said, when asked his feelings of joining the hottest team in the league. "I've watched a lot of games, and it's not easy jumping into this situation, but I've enjoyed it. Let's keep it going."

Hyman capped the scoring with an empty-netter for his 30th of the season.

Information from the Associated Press and Field Level Media was used in this report.