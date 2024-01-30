Who has the longest win streak in NHL history?

Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers have won 16 consecutive games and are on the verge of making NHL history. They haven't lost a game since Dec. 19, 2023, placing them one win away from tying the NHL record for the longest winning streak.

Let's take a look at the longest winning streaks in NHL history.

17 wins: 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins' winning streak lasted from March 9, 1993, to April 10, 1993, but they ultimately tied the New Jersey Devils 6-6 in the final game of the regular season. Led by Mario Lemieux, the Penguins would finish with a 56-21-7 record (119 points) and win their division. In the playoffs, they advanced to the division finals, where they lost to the New York Islanders in seven games. This team featured six future Hall of Famers: Lemieux, Ron Francis, Larry Murphy, Joe Mullen, Tom Barrasso and Jaromir Jagr (who will be inducted as soon as he's done playing).

16 wins: 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers' winning streak began on Dec. 21, 2023, and now they are one win away from tying the record for the most consecutive wins in NHL history. During this streak, the Oilers have allowed two or fewer goals in 14 consecutive games (a franchise record). Over their past 27 games, the Oilers are 24-3-0. On the season, Edmonton is 29-15-1 (59 points), the third-best record in the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a chance to make history with their next game, which is against the Vegas Golden Knights.

16 wins: 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets

During the 2016-17 season, the Blue Jackets went undefeated from Nov. 29, 2016, through Jan. 3, 2017, including a perfect 14-0-0 record in Dec. However, the Washington Capitals ended their streak on Jan. 5, 2017, with a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Columbus would finish the season 50-24-8 (108 points), which was the third-best record in the Metropolitan Division. In the playoffs, the Blue Jackets were eliminated by the Penguins in the first round (4-1).

15 wins: 1981-82 New York Islanders

The Islanders were undefeated from Jan. 21, 1982, through Feb. 20, 1982. The Islanders finished the season with a 54-16-10 record (118 points), which ranked first in the Patrick Division. Unlike the other teams on this list, their regular-season success translated to the playoffs, as they would go on to win the Stanley Cup over the Vancouver Canucks (4-0). They lost just two games during their entire postseason run. This team featured five future Hall of Famers: Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier, Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin and Billy Smith.

15 wins: 2012-13 Pittsburgh Penguins

During the lockout-shortened season, the Penguins went undefeated from March 2, 2013, through March 30, 2013. Led by Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh won 15 straight games before losing 4-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on April 2, 2013. The Penguins finished the season with a 36-12-0 record (72 points), which was the best in the Atlantic Division. Pittsburgh ultimately advanced to the conference finals, where they were swept by the Bruins.

Be sure to check out ESPN's NHL coverage, including breaking news, in-depth analysis, Power Rankings, daily lines, fantasy hockey and more.