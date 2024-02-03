TORONTO -- Justin Bieber is all over NHL All-Star Weekend, which is being held in Toronto near where the superstar singer grew up playing hockey.
His fashion brand, Drew House, collaborated to design the players' All-Star jerseys.
He was a celebrity captain for his friend Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews's 3-on-3 squad, helping to draft that team at a special event on Thursday after what we assume were weeks of in-depth analytic research and scouting reports. Or maybe he just let the hockey players pick the hockey team.
But Bieber's a puckhead at heart. He got to live the dream on Saturday before the NHL All-Star Game as he took warmups with the stars.
"This is a dream." 🥲— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2024
Justin Bieber is just happy to be here at the @Rogers #NHLAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/sp8CFJd7qN
He donned a blue jersey and skated with Team Matthews -- which included Maple Leafs teammates Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander -- taking shifts and shots with his hockey heroes. He would occasionally chat with All-Stars on the ice, while taking time for photos at center ice.
Because let's face it: The All-Stars were also a little starstruck by Bieber. That included Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who was delighted to see the singer suiting up before the game.
Catchups with Sid and Justin. 💬 #NHLAllStar— NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2024
🇺🇸: @espn or @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/5X1jr1K9tR
Alas, Bieber did not suit up for the game itself. But he did wear this coat behind the bench:
Biebs & Buds 💙 pic.twitter.com/BnyKKW4VMA— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 3, 2024
As Marner said: "This is a winnin' jacket."