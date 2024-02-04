Auston Matthews says the Maple Leafs could use Justin Bieber behind their bench after singer brought the energy to the All-Star Game. (0:47)

TORONTO -- Playing in his home arena, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews stole the show during Saturday's NHL All-Star Game tournament, authoring an MVP performance and capping off a revamped weekend of festivities at the league's annual showcase.

Team Matthews eliminated Team McDavid with a 7-4 victory in the 3-on-3 finale, sending the fans, many donning Matthews jerseys, home happy from Scotiabank Arena.

"I look at these weekends as a time to have fun," Matthews said in his on-ice, postgame interview on SportsNet. "Obviously, we're all competitive here, and I think a weekend like this brings out the best in everybody. And like I said, I couldn't have written it up any better than this."

Saturday's action included four All-Star rosters -- determined by captain selections in Thursday night's player draft -- icing two preliminary games, the winners of which went onto a third and final matchup.

Matthews, with co-captain Morgan Rielly, also of the Maple Leafs, and celebrity captain Justin Bieber; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, alongside co-captain and his teammate in Denver, Cale Makar, and celebrity captain Tate McRae; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, with co-captain and teammate Leon Draisaitl and celebrity captain Will Arnett; and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, with co-captains Jack Hughes, his brother and star from the New Jersey Devils, and Elias Pettersson, also of the Canucks, plus celebrity captain Michael Buble; chose the squads Thursday.

Those lineups were put to the test on Saturday. Team McDavid defeated Team MacKinnon 4-3 in a Game 1 shootout to advance, later joined by Team Matthews, after it topped Team Hughes 6-5, also via shootout.

That set the stage for a final headliner by McDavid -- the hometown skater and $1 million prize winner from Friday's skills competition -- and Matthews, a star centerman loved by the Toronto faithful.

"It's a special way to cap off the weekend here in Toronto, I have to thank the fans, the organization, the city, the NHL for putting on a great show for everybody," Matthews said. "A lot of fun."

Matthews' team that got rolling early, when Phoenix Coyotes forward Clayton Keller blasted a goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. But that 1-0 lead evaporated when Columbus Blue Jackets star Boone Jenner came through for Team McDavid against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, making it 1-1.

A flurry of quick goals from there -- by Matthews and Toronto teammate Mitchell Marner, countered by Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak and Draisaitl for Team McDavid -- had the tilt knotted 3-3 after the first half.

Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg struck fast in the second period, beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, giving Team Matthews a 4-3 lead. The captain added some insurance for his club off a blistering one-timer to make it 5-3 for Team Matthews with five minutes to go in regulation.

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat extended the Team Matthews lead before a response by San Jose Sharks star Tomas Hertl put Team McDavid within striking distance. It was New York Islanders forward Matthew Barzal's goal with just over a minute left that sealed Team Matthews' win.

"I've been lucky to play in a couple of these, number one," Matthews said, "so, it feels good to get one here in the hometown."

All in all, the day was filled with the parity -- and excitement -- the NHL hoped to recapture when bringing back the player draft, which was last staged in 2015.

"In front of the hometown fans, we wanted to give them a show," Marner said.