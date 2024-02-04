Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will miss the remainder of the season after he undergoes surgery to repair an upper-body injury, the team announced Sunday.

Samuelsson, 23, has been idle since playing in Buffalo's 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 23.

He has totaled seven points (one goal, six assists) and a plus-4 rating in 41 games this season.

Signed to a seven-year, $30 million contract, Samuelsson has 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 150 career games with the Sabres.

Selected No. 32 overall in the 2018 NHL draft, Samuelsson is the son of former NHL defenseman Kjell Samuelsson.

