Open Extended Reactions

Unrestricted free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins that spans through the 2024-25 season, the team announced Sunday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 for Puljujarvi, who signed a professional tryout with Pittsburgh on Dec. 10 after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason.

Puljujarvi, 25, fared well during 13 games with Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) and a plus-8 rating.

Puljujarvi has 114 points (51 goals, 63 assists) in 334 career games with the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes. He was selected by Edmonton with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft.