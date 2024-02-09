Open Extended Reactions

We're more than a month into 2024, so there's no better time for ESPN Fantasy analysts Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash to spotlight each team's hottest player since Jan. 1, in terms of most fantasy points per game. Note that Sean handled the Eastern teams, while Victoria tackled the West.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list here.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Jan. 26. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 71.57%

Next seven days: @ DET (Feb. 10), @ WSH (Feb. 11), @ CHI (Feb. 13), vs. DET (Feb. 15)

Thatcher Demko, G (5.42 FPPG since Jan. 1): No one -- not even Edmonton's Stuart Skinner -- accrued more total fantasy points in the past month. With only two back-to-back sets dotting the Canucks' schedule from now until early April (and zero in March), Vancouver's Vezina candidate should remain plenty busy down the stretch.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 71.57%

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Feb. 10), vs. TB (Feb. 13), vs. SEA (Feb. 15)

David Pastrnak, RW (3.31 FPPG since Jan. 1): Any surprise here? Put your hand down, we all know Pasta is the best -- fantasy or otherwise -- that the Bruins have to offer. And it's not that close, especially with the goaltenders splitting time.

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 65.38%

Next seven days: FLA (Feb. 10), @ WSH (Feb. 13), @ TB (Feb. 15)

Nathan MacKinnon, C (4.65 FPPG since Jan. 1): What else is there to say about MacKinnon, a skater who's averaging numbers near equivalent to the two best goalies (Demko, Skinner) each game. His linemate, Jonathan Drouin, is racking up the assists and, unlike MacKinnon, is available in most ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 66.67%

Next seven days: @ MTL (Feb. 10), vs. CAR (Feb. 13), @ NSH (Feb. 15)

Miro Heiskanen, D (2.2 FPPG since Jan. 1): Appearing fully recovered after losing most of January to injury, Heiskanen is banging out a point per game while averaging 25 minutes of ice time in his return. A resurgence that once again boosts him past young Thomas Harley in the Stars' fantasy pecking order.

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 66.67%

Next seven days: vs. COL (Feb. 10), @ PIT (Feb. 14), @ BUF (Feb. 15)

Matthew Tkachuk, RW (3.66 FPPG since Jan. 1): It's about time Tkachuk took his rightful place at the top of the Panthers achievement rankings. Sam Reinhart remains hot on his heels -- and will have the better overall campaign -- but I'd take a back-on-track Tkachuk for my fantasy squad given the choice.

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 66.33%

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Feb. 10), vs. SJ (Feb. 14)

Laurent Brossoit, G (6.73 FPPG since Jan. 1): No question, Winnipeg's backup has been a capital T, as in Terrific when offered the chance to spell Connor Hellebuyck for a contest, dating to early December. Unfortunately, the sum of those opportunities add up to only seven starts (and just three in January). Nonetheless, Brossoit certainly merits streaming where possible, when tossed out there as a substitute. Which could happen more frequently to spare Hellebuyck's energy down the stretch.

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 65.38%

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Feb. 12)

Alec Martinez, D (2.54 FPPG since Jan. 1): While Martinez serves as a valuable asset in leagues that reward blocked shots, a healthy again Adin Hill is once more anticipated to pile up fantasy points as Vegas's go-to netminder. It's worth noting that Jack Eichel, after undergoing a knee procedure, is expected back later this month.

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 64.13%

Next seven days: @ LA (Feb. 10), vs. DET (Feb. 13), @ STL (Feb. 15)

Stuart Skinner, G (6.71 FPPG since Jan. 1): Connor McDavid? Sure, he's great. But what about Edmonton's starting netminder, who's performing as an elite fantasy asset between the pipes? While the near record-tying win streak was halted, a fresh run of victories remains attainable as the Oilers schedule features a slew of winnable matchups through February.

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 65.69%

Next seven days: @ CHI (Feb. 9), vs. CGY (Feb. 12), vs. MTL (Feb. 15)

Vincent Trocheck, C (2.34 FPPG since Jan. 1): This feels like a temporary crown thanks only to a slight pumping of the brakes by the true Rangers fantasy hero this season: Artemi Panarin. But there is no denying that Trocheck has outplayed expectations and should be a fantasy lineup lock.

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 63.0%

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Feb. 10), @ DAL (Feb. 13)

Andrei Svechnikov, LW (2.94 FPPG since Jan. 1): Unfortunately for fantasy players and the Hurricanes, we haven't seen Svechnikov in action since Jan. 19. Despite this, he is still only 4.3 fantasy points off the team lead, which shows the Canes are struggling without him. Thankfully, he's back practicing.

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 100 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL PowerPlay on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 61.22%

Next seven days: @ OTT (Feb. 10), vs. STL (Feb. 13), vs. PHI (Feb. 15)

Ilya Samsonov, G (5.35 FPPG since Jan. 1): It's encouraging to see Samsonov take the reins for now, but would you be confident the rest of the way with him in your fantasy crease? I'd explore a diversified portfolio as opposed to putting too many chips here.

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 57.69%

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Feb. 10), vs. ARI (Feb. 12), @ TOR (Feb. 15)

Owen Tippett, RW (2.28 FPPG since Jan. 1): Tippett is neck and neck with Joel Farabee for the lead, which should come as no surprise to Flyers fans who have enjoyed the youth movement taking control of the offense. Both players could be available in standard fantasy leagues.

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 56.73%

Next seven days: @ CBJ (Feb. 10), @ BOS (Feb. 13), vs. COL (Feb. 15)

Nikita Kucherov, RW (3.48 FPPG since Jan. 1): There is no lack of effort on the part of the Lightning catalyst in the fantasy realm. He's a half-point per game better than his next closest teammate in 2024 and has this squad on his back most games.

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 58.0%

Next seven days: vs. VAN (Feb. 10), @ EDM (Feb. 13), @ VAN (Feb. 15)

Alex Lyon, G (4.12 FPPG since Jan. 1): Thriving in the absence of Ville Husso, who last played Dec. 18, Lyon will have to contend with Husso's return soon as well as a tougher schedule the rest of the month that includes a Western Conference road swing.

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 58.33%

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Feb. 10), @ BUF (Feb. 13), @ NJ (Feb. 15)

Drew Doughty, D (2.41 FPPG since Jan. 1): Through the earlier highs and current lows, no other fantasy asset in L.A. contributes as consistently as the Kings' veteran defender. As well-rounded as they come, Doughty checks off most category boxes, scoring and otherwise, night in and out.

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 56.38%

Next seven days: @ MIN (Feb. 9), @ WPG (Feb. 10), vs. FLA (Feb. 14), @ CHI (Feb. 15)

Sidney Crosby, C (2.8 FPPG since Jan. 1): The 36-year-old is scoring at a pace we haven't seen from him since 2009-10. His fantasy pace has even ticked up since Jan. 1. Can we begin to imagine how gaudy Crosby's stats would be if Pittsburgh's power play worked better?

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 52.94%

Next seven days: vs. ARI (Feb. 10), vs. NJ (Feb. 13), vs. DAL (Feb. 15)

Roman Josi, D (2.81 FPPG since Jan. 1): After a more pedestrian start to the season, one of the league's best blueliners is back to his usual business of posting serious fantasy points -- to the tune of 3.0 per game since the second week of January.

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 54.08%

Next seven days: @ CAR (Feb. 10), vs. SEA (Feb. 12), @ NSH (Feb. 13), vs. LA (Feb. 15)

Jesper Bratt, RW (2.01 FPPG since Jan. 1): Obviously, anyone we put here is just a placeholder as Jack Hughes returns after his injury absence. Bratt and Nico Hischier have done what they can to hold down the fort, but the Devils' playoff push gets a boost with Hughes back.

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 54.90%

Next seven days: vs. CGY (Feb. 10), vs. SEA (Feb. 13)

Noah Dobson, D (3.14 FPPG since Jan. 1): Patrick Roy or Lane Lambert; 2023 or 2024 ... Dobson cares not for the details of who's behind the bench. He turned the corner as a dynamic, top fantasy defender this season by adding minutes and shot-blocking to his game.

Get your favorite live sports, stories and originals with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Upgrade to a Disney Bundle plan and start streaming something for everyone today!

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 55.10%

Next seven days: @ BUF (Feb. 10), @ MTL (Feb. 11), @ TOR (Feb. 13), vs. EDM (Feb. 15)

Jordan Binnington, G (4.44 FPPG since Jan. 1): Having done his duty in helping keep the Blues in the playoff race this past month, Binnington boasts a nice haul of fantasy points. However, managers concerned that the wheels might eventually fall off for a club that doesn't score a whole bunch might consider goalie help elsewhere.

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 52.0%

Next seven days: @ PHI (Feb. 10), @ NJ (Feb. 12), @ NYI (Feb. 13), @ BOS (Feb. 15)

Joey Daccord, G (3.82 FPPG since Jan. 1): While the eight-game win streak ended a while ago, Daccord gives his Kraken a chance most games, which helps explain why he posts positive fantasy points even when Seattle loses. His .934 SV% and 1.96 GAA since Dec. 1 further supports the call to roster the skilled netminder.

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 51.96%

Next seven days: @ NYI (Feb. 10), @ NYR (Feb. 12), vs. SJ (Feb. 15)

Jacob Markstrom, G (4.4 FPPG since Jan. 1): Markstrom continues to win games despite his team's lower spot in the standings. If it soon falls apart, there's also a chance Markstrom could be traded. But Calgary doesn't fancy itself completely out of it yet, with recent Vancouver export Andrei Kuzmenko settling in on the top line.

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 50.0%

Next seven days: @ NSH (Feb. 10), @ PHI (Feb. 12), vs. MIN (Feb. 14)

Sean Durzi, D (2.18 FPPG since Jan. 1): That he's averaging more fantasy points per game this season than (underrated) fantasy star Clayton Keller speaks loudly to how well the L.A. export has blossomed in his new desert digs. And the third-year blueliner is just getting going.

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 54.35%

Next seven days: @ BOS (Feb. 10), vs. VAN (Feb. 11), vs. COL (Feb. 13)

T.J. Oshie, RW (2.84 FPPG since Jan. 1): He's done enough in 10 of 14 Capitals games in 2024 to earn this spot, but Oshie's stats are padded here with a recent hat trick. He's a hot hand who should be in fantasy lineups, but dropped when he cools.

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 48.0%

Next seven days: vs. STL (Feb. 10), vs. LA (Feb. 13), vs. FLA (Feb. 15)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G (5.3 FPPG since Jan. 1): As noted in my fantasy column this week, it's likely no coincidence that the Sabres had the best schedule for fantasy goaltenders in January and Luukkonen turned into a brick wall. That said, the Sabres have the sixth-worst schedule for fantasy goaltending going forward.

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 50.0%

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Feb. 10), vs. STL (Feb. 11), vs. ANA (Feb. 13), @ NYR (Feb. 15)

Mike Matheson, D (2.3 FPPG since Jan. 1): Matheson has been steady all season and is still undervalued in most leagues. The loss of Sean Monahan via trade shouldn't slow down the power play -- the Canadiens went 1-for-2 on Tuesday -- and will have no impact on the blocks that are Matheson's signature.

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 49.0%

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Feb. 9), @ VGK (Feb. 12), @ ARI (Feb. 14)

Kirill Kaprizov, LW (3.28 FPPG since Jan. 1): The "Thrill" has been delighting fantasy managers by returning to his scoring ways since coming back from injury. Healthy and registering more than 21 minutes a game, there's no ebb in sight. Also, don't sleep on rookie Brock Faber, who's averaging 2.98 FPPG since Jan. 1.

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 44.68%

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Feb. 10), vs. CBJ (Feb. 13), vs. ANA (Feb. 15)

Brady Tkachuk, LW (2.25 FPPG since Jan. 1): He doesn't quite have the elevated points per game shown by Matthew, but Brady is holding his own for the Senators. Ottawa has some games in hand on the rest of the league and short-term schedule that is in their favor.

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 42.0%

Next seven days: vs. TB (Feb. 10), @ OTT (Feb. 13)

Zach Werenski, D (2.2 FPPG since Jan. 1): Imagine a vast, gray landscape that goes on as far as the eye can see. In the midst of this harsh environment stands a single, vibrant flower; its petals a lone bright spot in the unforgiving environment. This is Werenski in the fantasy landscape that is the Blue Jackets this season.

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 38.0%

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Feb. 9), @ MTL (Feb. 13), @ OTT (Feb. 15)

Radko Gudas, D (2.45 FPPG since Jan. 1): A tough shot-blocker, Gudas throws his body around while occasionally potting the odd goal or assist. Consistently valuable when only left to his own formidable physical play, the Ducks defender serves as a fantasy gem when accomplishing all three.

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 32.35%

Next seven days: @ WPG (Feb. 14), @ CGY (Feb. 15)

Mackenzie Blackwood, G (3.22 FPPG since Jan. 1): Another good goaltender on a team that isn't good, Blackwood is riding a three-game win streak. Still, the Sharks are going to lose more often than win between now and April, which blunts the netminder's fantasy value. Unless he's moved before the trade deadline.

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 29.41%

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Feb. 9), vs. VAN (Feb. 13), vs. PIT (Feb. 15)

Petr Mrazek, G (2.26 FPPG since Jan. 1): The Blackhawks netminder often gains positive fantasy points even when his team loses, which is often. Mrazek hasn't dipped into negative numbers since Jan. 9, despite winning only two of eight games over that span.