Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Thursday, one day after his interference bloodied Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe.

The fine was the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Marchment got tangled up with McCabe after the latter reversed the puck along the boards with 1:27 remaining in the second period of Wednesday's game in Toronto. McCabe required stitches on the bridge of his nose.

No penalty was called on the play, much to the displeasure of Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.

"I see a vulnerable player that's targeted," Keefe said after Toronto's 5-4 victory. "I gotta think that's the type of hit [the NHL does] not want to see in the game. Guy's bleeding everywhere, needs stitches."