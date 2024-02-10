Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta will be out at least two weeks because of a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters of Raanta's status following the team's morning skate on Saturday.

Raanta, 34, last played Thursday in relief of starter Pyotr Kochetkov in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche but didn't return for the third period of Carolina's 5-2 victory.

The goaltender is 12-7-2 this season with one shutout, a 2.99 goals-against average and an NHL-worst .872 save percentage in 24 games (20 starts) among goaltenders with at least eight starts.

Raanta has played for the Chicago Blackhawks (2013-15), New York Rangers (2015-17), Arizona Coyotes (2017-21) and Carolina. In 11 seasons, he has a 139-80-29 record, 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage in 277 games (251 starts).

The Finnish national is on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Hurricanes and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

On Saturday, the Hurricanes will play host to the New Jersey Devils and will wear commemorative Hartford Whalers uniforms, honoring the club's former home before it relocated to North Carolina.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.