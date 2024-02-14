Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that veteran winger Phil Kessel will work out this week in Abbotsford, British Columbia, where the team's AHL affiliate team is located.

Kessel has not played since last season, when he won his third Stanley Cup as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. The 36-year-old finished with 14 goals and 36 points in 82 regular-season games while scoring two points, both assists, in four playoff games.

Potentially adding Kessel, who owns the NHL's iron man streak with 1,064 consecutive regular-season games played, would be the latest personnel move for a Canucks team that has gone from turmoil to a Stanley Cup challenger in the span of 12 months.

The Canucks opened the season with a 20-9-1 mark and have since added more help. They made separate trades with the Calgary Flames to acquire Nikita Zadorov back in November before landing one of the biggest names ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring Elias Lindholm in late January.

Getting Kessel would also provide the Canucks with another option to a winger core that already features their leading goal-scorer in Brock Boeser in addition to Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander.

Going to Vancouver would also see him reunite with Canucks coach Rick Tocchet. Kessel and Tocchet were together for two seasons when they were members of the Arizona Coyotes. Kessel was part of the Coyotes team that reached the first round of the playoffs in the Edmonton postseason bubble of 2020. Kessel had 34 goals and 81 points over 126 games during his two-year run with Tocchet at the helm.

Joining the Canucks would also not only allow Kessel a chance at a fourth Stanley Cup, but it could also see him reach the 1,000-point mark as he's currently eight points shy of that accomplishment.

His return would also come in the wake of another team with Stanley Cup aspirations in the Colorado Avalanche adding winger Zach Parise in late January. The 39-year-old Parise has one goal in four games with the Avs while averaging 12:19 in ice time.

Entering Tuesday, the Canucks (35-12-6) were atop the Pacific Division and held a three-point edge over the Boston Bruins in the race for the Presidents' Trophy for the NHL's best record.