EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid had a career-high six assists to lead Edmonton to an 8-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, the Oilers' eighth straight home victory.

It was McDavid's second career six-point game (Nov. 14, 2019, against the Colorado Avalanche), as he became the fifth Oilers player ever with multiple such contents, joining Wayne Gretzky (22), Jari Kurri (4), Paul Coffey and Glenn Anderson.

His third assist of the night was the 600th of his career, making him the fourth-fastest in NHL history to hit that milestone (reaching it in 616 games). Only Gretzky (416), Mario Lemieux (514) and Bobby Orr (608) were faster.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Leon Draisaitl, Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard, Dylan Holloway, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Edmonton is one victory shy of matching their franchise record of nine home wins, done twice -- in 2017 and 2022.

The Oilers head out on a three-game trip before their next home game, on Feb. 21, against Eastern Conference-leading Boston.

Edmonton is 26-5-0 in its last 31 games.

