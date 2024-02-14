Open Extended Reactions

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Ridly Greig, speaking for the first time since the Ottawa Senators center was cross-checked to the face by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, summed up the ensuing fallout, by saying he "didn't think it would get this far."

But three days after the incident, and fresh off Ottawa's 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, Greig held court at his locker stall, taking questions about not only his decision to fire a slapshot into an open net against the Maple Leafs, but how he felt the league responded.

"I've tried to stay offline the past couple of days," Greig said. "Everyone's going to have an opinion on it. They're probably going to love it or hate it. It doesn't matter to me."

Earlier in the day, Rielly was suspended five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for the cross-check. The hit came in the seconds following Greig's short-distance goal with 5.1 seconds remaining in what was a 5-3 Ottawa win.

"In short, this is not a hockey play. This is an intentional, forceful strike to an opponent's head, using a stick as a weapon to exact retribution on an opponent well after a goal is scored," NHL Player Safety said in its ruling on Tuesday.

Grieg agreed with a reporter in that Rielly caught him off guard after the goal.

"A little bit," he said. "I don't think you're ever expecting a guy to cross-check you in the face. But I'm also not sure if he meant to do that."

Typically, with empty-net goals -- a sign the game's outcome has been decided -- the scoring team simply pushes the puck into the net, or perhaps tries a wrist shot, so as not to show up the losing opponent. Very rarely do they wind up with a slap shot, especially so close to the crease.

"It was a lot adrenaline," he said, when asked what his thoughts were when he decided on the slapshot. "It was the heat of the moment, the heat of the game. It was an emotional game. I just got a breakaway, and I thought I'd bury it."

It clearly set off the Maple Leafs, even beyond Rielly.

"We obviously didn't like the result on the empty netter," Toronto captain John Tavares said Saturday. "So, we're going to stick together and stand our ground when necessary."

In the win over the Blue Jackets, and perhaps a sign that he's turned the page, Greig scored his ninth goal of the season, part of a Senators' offensive surge.

Brady Tkachuk recorded the second hat trick of his career, and Claude Giroux added a short-handed goal and two assists as Ottawa won its fourth straight game.

