How to watch 2024 NHL Stadium Series: Lineup, schedule, more

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series gets underway this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers will face off against the New Jersey Devils, followed by the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the outdoor games!

How can I watch the Stadium Series games?

The Devils-Flyers game is Saturday (Feb. 17) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. (The Grammy-nominated Jonas Brothers will perform during the second intermission.)

The Rangers-Islanders game is Sunday (Feb. 18) at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

How have these teams fared this season?

Travis Konecny leads the Metropolitan Division's third-place Flyers in an outdoor showdown with the fourth-place Devils, who aim to play themselves back into wild-card contention with Jack Hughes back after recently missing 11 games due to injury.

The Metropolitan Division's first-place Rangers and Artemi Panarin will face off against the fifth-placed Islanders and Matthew Barzal in an outdoor Battle of New York.

Where can I find more NHL coverage?

