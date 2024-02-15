Connor Bedard whips the puck from behind the net past the goalie for an outstanding goal for the Blackhawks. (0:43)

Connor Bedard is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks lineup Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, sources told ESPN.

The return is earlier than expected for Bedard, who fractured his jaw six weeks ago. The Blackhawks had initially penciled in next week for a return. The game is at the United Center in Chicago.

Bedard, 18, had been skating with the team recently but has not taken part in practices with contact. The Blackhawks canceled their morning skate Thursday, but according to sources, Bedard took the ice with extra players and the coaches put him through contact drills -- which he took well.

He underwent surgery after receiving a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in a game on Jan 5. He returned to the ice seven days after surgery and immediately began campaigning the medical staff to do as much on-ice work as possible while he was sidelined.

In 39 games, Bedard has 15 goals and 33 points -- which still leads all NHL rookies, despite him missing more than a month.