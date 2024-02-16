Open Extended Reactions

Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron on Friday signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension that will begin in the 2024-25 season.

McCarron, 28, has recorded a career-high-tying seven goals to go along with six assists in 42 games this season. The 6-foot-6, 232-pound McCarron also is averaging a career-high 11:52 of ice time.

McCarron has totaled 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 200 career games with the Montreal Canadiens and Predators.

He was selected by the Canadiens with the 25th pick of the 2013 NHL draft. He remained with the club until Jan. 7, 2020, when he was traded to Nashville in exchange for fellow forward Laurent Dauphin.