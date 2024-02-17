The Flyers and the Devils arrive at MetLife Stadium dressed up as Rocky and the Sopranos respectively. (0:16)

NHL players usually arrive to their games in a suit.

But the Stadium Series is no ordinary game. And the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers sported no ordinary fits. Behold the dueling tracksuits!

Taking inspiration from their home states, the Flyers and Devils rocked signature swag on their way into MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Philadelphia's skaters were outfitted in grey "Rocky"-esque attire while the Devils tapped into "Sopranos" vibes with their Fila suits.

Tyler Toffoli said the tracksuits were one of a few options that New Jersey's players put to a vote. Another option: dressing like Bruce Springsteen from the cover of "Born In The U.S.A." with a red hat sticking out of the back pocket of their jeans. But Toffoli was happy with the team's final call.

"It has some good reviews," he said. "I think it looked a lot better than what we imagined. We had fun with it and now it's time to get to business."

There were also some pregame espresso shots that could have served the dual purpose of both fuel and added warmth against the evening's harsh wintry chill.

Devils' winger Timo Meier said that the decision to hold cups was made this morning. Meier admitted he'd had two espressos upon arriving at the stadium, one on the way to the locker room and another courtesy of a refill from teammate Jesper Bratt.

Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt took their "Sopranos" cosplay to the next level prior to Saturday's game. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff stuck with his usual garb on Saturday, but might not have opposed donning something different.

"I think that's a special thing for the players," Ruff said of the tracksuits. "But if asked, I probably would have [worn one]."

It's a well-worn tradition now for NHLers to not just coordinate their arrival outfits for outdoor games but make them memorable, too. No doubt the Devils and Flyers have made their own mark with these selections.