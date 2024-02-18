        <
          Rangers, Isles honor police, firefighters for Stadium Series

          Jacob Trouba and his Rangers teammates arrived at MetLife Stadium with police and firefighters. Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images
          • Kristen Shilton
            Kristen Shilton
            ESPN NHL reporter
              Kristen Shilton is a national NHL reporter for ESPN.
          • Greg Wyshynski
            Greg Wyshynski
            ESPN
              Greg Wyshynski is ESPN's senior NHL writer.
          Feb 18, 2024, 03:27 PM ET

          Talk about arriving in style. The New York Rangers pulled up to their Stadium Series clash against the New York Islanders on Sunday via NYPD police cruisers and FDNY rigs.

          Rangers players walked into MetLife Stadium decked out in police- and fire-department-inspired sweaters, too -- one set blue, the other red -- alongside actual members of those departments.

          Often, there's a teammate or two generating the main idea for outfit coordination. Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow wasn't sure who spearheaded the fits; he was just pleased with the final product.

          "I thought it came together great," he said. "It was great meeting those [service people]. Obviously, we all know what they do for our community. It was great to share that moment with them."

          Once the Rangers had made their way to the dressing room, it was the Islanders' turn to step out.

          They, too, came through with members of the police and fire services from the greater New York area.

          But the Islanders did not embrace this opportunity to up their fashion game. Instead, players wore a standard suit/jacket combo into the stadium. Because, just like Mother Nature is undefeated at creating at least one outdoor game weather delay each year (sun glare, anyone?), so too is Isles GM Lou Lamoriello in applying his rules of order.

          Still, even if the Islanders kept their apparel low-key, it was special to share the stage with a coveted entourage.

          "I want to say thank you to the policemen and the fire department for supporting us in this event," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "I think the players are very thrilled about this."

          Not only is Sunday's tilt the first meeting of the season between the New York rivals, it's Roy's first time coaching his new squad against the Rangers since he took over behind the bench Jan. 20.

          "The first one is a pretty impressive one, isn't it? Playing in front of 70,000 people?" Roy said of the circumstance.

