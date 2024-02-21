        <
        >

          2023-24 NHL trade deadline tracker: Deals, grades, rumors

          Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images
          Feb 21, 2024

          The trade deadline for the 2023-24 NHL season is March 8, a day that is usually a flurry of activity as teams bolster their rosters for a playoff run -- or add some draft picks or prospects to brighten their future.

          Deals have been consummated since the start of the season, of course, and you'll find all of them here, along with grades and analysis on the biggest ones.

          This tracker will continue to be updated until the final deal is revealed on March 8, so check back frequently for the latest.

          Feb. 2

          Jets get: C Sean Monahan

          Canadiens get: 2024 first-round pick, conditional 2027 third-round pick

          Jan. 31

          Canucks get: C Elias Lindholm

          Flames get: RW Andrei Kuzmenko, D Hunter Brzustewicz, D Joni Jurmo, 2024 first-round pick, conditional 2024 fourth-round pick

          Jan. 25

          Wild get: D Will Butcher

          Penguins get: RW Maxim Cajkovic

          Jan. 11

          Canadiens get: LW Filip Cederqvist

          Sabres get: Future considerations

          Jan. 8

          Ducks get: LW Cutter Gauthier

          Flyers get: D Jamie Drysdale, 2025 second-round pick

          Jan. 6

          Blackhawks get: LW Rem Pitlick

          Penguins get: Conditional 2026 seventh-round pick

          Dec. 15

          Kraken get: RW Tomas Tatar

          Avalanche get: 2024 fifth-round pick

          Canucks get: D Nick Cicek, 2024 sixth-round pick

          Sharks get: RW Jack Studnicka

          Dec. 8

          Islanders get: D Robert Bortuzzo

          Blues get: 2024 seventh-round pick

          Dec. 6

          Sabres get: LW Eric Robinson

          Blue Jackets get: Conditional 2025 seventh-round pick

          Nov. 30

          Canucks get: D Nikita Zadorov

          Flames get: 2024 fifth-round pick (CHI), 2026 third-round pick

          Nov. 28

          Blackhawks get: RW Anthony Beauvillier

          Canucks get: 2024 fifth-round pick

          Nov. 26

          Islanders get: RW Tyce Thompson

          Devils get: LW Arnaud Durandeau

          Nov. 8

          Wild get: D Zach Bogosian

          Lightning get: 2025 seventh-round pick

          Sharks get: D Calen Addison

          Wild get: RW Adam Raska, 2026 fifth-round pick

          Oct. 17

          Canucks get: D Mark Friedman, C Ty Glover

          Penguins get: D Jack Rathbone, RW Karel Plasek

          Oct. 10

          Hurricanes get: C Callahan Burke

          Avalanche get: D Caleb Jones

          Oct. 8

          Canucks get: RW Sam Lafferty

          Maple Leafs get: 2024 fifth-round pick