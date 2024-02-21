Open Extended Reactions

The trade deadline for the 2023-24 NHL season is March 8, a day that is usually a flurry of activity as teams bolster their rosters for a playoff run -- or add some draft picks or prospects to brighten their future.

Deals have been consummated since the start of the season, of course, and you'll find all of them here, along with grades and analysis on the biggest ones.

This tracker will continue to be updated until the final deal is revealed on March 8, so check back frequently for the latest.

Feb. 2

Jets get: C Sean Monahan

Canadiens get: 2024 first-round pick, conditional 2027 third-round pick

Trade grades

Jan. 31

Canucks get: C Elias Lindholm

Flames get: RW Andrei Kuzmenko, D Hunter Brzustewicz, D Joni Jurmo, 2024 first-round pick, conditional 2024 fourth-round pick

Trade grades

Jan. 25

Wild get: D Will Butcher

Penguins get: RW Maxim Cajkovic

Jan. 11

Canadiens get: LW Filip Cederqvist

Sabres get: Future considerations

Jan. 8

Ducks get: LW Cutter Gauthier

Flyers get: D Jamie Drysdale, 2025 second-round pick

Trade analysis

Jan. 6

Blackhawks get: LW Rem Pitlick

Penguins get: Conditional 2026 seventh-round pick

Dec. 15

Kraken get: RW Tomas Tatar

Avalanche get: 2024 fifth-round pick

Canucks get: D Nick Cicek, 2024 sixth-round pick

Sharks get: RW Jack Studnicka

Dec. 8

Islanders get: D Robert Bortuzzo

Blues get: 2024 seventh-round pick

Dec. 6

Sabres get: LW Eric Robinson

Blue Jackets get: Conditional 2025 seventh-round pick

Nov. 30

Canucks get: D Nikita Zadorov

Flames get: 2024 fifth-round pick (CHI), 2026 third-round pick

Nov. 28

Blackhawks get: RW Anthony Beauvillier

Canucks get: 2024 fifth-round pick

Nov. 26

Islanders get: RW Tyce Thompson

Devils get: LW Arnaud Durandeau

Nov. 8

Wild get: D Zach Bogosian

Lightning get: 2025 seventh-round pick

Sharks get: D Calen Addison

Wild get: RW Adam Raska, 2026 fifth-round pick

Oct. 17

Canucks get: D Mark Friedman, C Ty Glover

Penguins get: D Jack Rathbone, RW Karel Plasek

Oct. 10

Hurricanes get: C Callahan Burke

Avalanche get: D Caleb Jones

Oct. 8

Canucks get: RW Sam Lafferty

Maple Leafs get: 2024 fifth-round pick