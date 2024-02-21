The trade deadline for the 2023-24 NHL season is March 8, a day that is usually a flurry of activity as teams bolster their rosters for a playoff run -- or add some draft picks or prospects to brighten their future.
Deals have been consummated since the start of the season, of course, and you'll find all of them here, along with grades and analysis on the biggest ones.
This tracker will continue to be updated until the final deal is revealed on March 8, so check back frequently for the latest.
Feb. 2
Jets get: C Sean Monahan
Canadiens get: 2024 first-round pick, conditional 2027 third-round pick
Jan. 31
Canucks get: C Elias Lindholm
Flames get: RW Andrei Kuzmenko, D Hunter Brzustewicz, D Joni Jurmo, 2024 first-round pick, conditional 2024 fourth-round pick
Jan. 25
Wild get: D Will Butcher
Penguins get: RW Maxim Cajkovic
Jan. 11
Canadiens get: LW Filip Cederqvist
Sabres get: Future considerations
Jan. 8
Ducks get: LW Cutter Gauthier
Flyers get: D Jamie Drysdale, 2025 second-round pick
Jan. 6
Blackhawks get: LW Rem Pitlick
Penguins get: Conditional 2026 seventh-round pick
Dec. 15
Kraken get: RW Tomas Tatar
Avalanche get: 2024 fifth-round pick
Canucks get: D Nick Cicek, 2024 sixth-round pick
Sharks get: RW Jack Studnicka
Dec. 8
Islanders get: D Robert Bortuzzo
Blues get: 2024 seventh-round pick
Dec. 6
Sabres get: LW Eric Robinson
Blue Jackets get: Conditional 2025 seventh-round pick
Nov. 30
Canucks get: D Nikita Zadorov
Flames get: 2024 fifth-round pick (CHI), 2026 third-round pick
Nov. 28
Blackhawks get: RW Anthony Beauvillier
Canucks get: 2024 fifth-round pick
Nov. 26
Islanders get: RW Tyce Thompson
Devils get: LW Arnaud Durandeau
Nov. 8
Wild get: D Zach Bogosian
Lightning get: 2025 seventh-round pick
Sharks get: D Calen Addison
Wild get: RW Adam Raska, 2026 fifth-round pick
Oct. 17
Canucks get: D Mark Friedman, C Ty Glover
Penguins get: D Jack Rathbone, RW Karel Plasek
Oct. 10
Hurricanes get: C Callahan Burke
Avalanche get: D Caleb Jones
Oct. 8
Canucks get: RW Sam Lafferty
Maple Leafs get: 2024 fifth-round pick