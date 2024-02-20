Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year contract extension worth $12.8 million on Tuesday.

Rasmussen, 24, has appeared in 55 games this season, posting 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and a plus-11 rating.

He was due to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season following the expiration of the three-year, $4.38 million extension he signed on July 22, 2021.

The ninth overall pick of the 2017 NHL draft by Detroit, Rasmussen has 109 career points (47 goals, 62 assists) in 293 games with the Red Wings.

The Red Wings host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Detroit entered Tuesday holding the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.