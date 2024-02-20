Open Extended Reactions

The New Jersey Devils will welcome back defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to their lineup on Tuesday after he missed 16 games with a broken left foot.

Siegenthaler, 26, injured the foot blocking a shot against the Vancouver Canucks back on Jan. 6. He returned in time to face his former team, the Washington Capitals.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff confirmed to reporters before the game that Siegenthaler is available, while defenseman John Marino (illness) will sit out.

"He is a steady defender; [his] penalty killing has been good for us. At times, we have missed him on that," Ruff said of Siegenthaler, who is averaging 19:54 ice time this season. "Real good size, real good reach."

Siegenthaler has tallied one goal and seven assists over 38 games this season. In seven seasons with the Capitals (2018-21) and Devils (2021-24), the native of Switzerland has played in 293 games and recorded 56 points (eight goals, 48 assists).

"Just a veteran guy that, when we had four young guys in there, we struggled at times," Ruff said. "[It's] getting another veteran in there that's got games and has got experience."

