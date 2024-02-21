Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers winger Ryan Lomberg was fined $2,083.83, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun during Tuesday night's game.

Lomberg was not penalized for the incident, which happened early in the third period of the Panthers' 3-2 overtime victory.

Lomberg, 29, has six points (four goals, two assists) and 52 penalty minutes in 56 games this season, his fourth with Florida.

Lomberg has 49 career points (27 goals, 22 assists) in six seasons with the Calgary Flames (2017-19) and Panthers.