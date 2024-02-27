Open Extended Reactions

For the first time since suffering a knee injury Jan. 11, star center Jack Eichel skated with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Eichel, 27, who wore a red non-contact jersey, won't play Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tuesday's game will mark the 16th he has missed since he was injured in a 2-1 overtime win versus the visiting Boston Bruins on Jan. 11. He underwent surgery on Jan. 16.

"The trainers would have a better idea [of a return date]," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He needs to get through a full practice with us, too, which maybe [Wednesday] in Boston; we will see how we come out of tonight. ... Could he play on this trip? I guess that's why he's here. We're not planning on it that way, [but it] would be nice if he could, though."

Eichel has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games this season.

After Tuesday's game, the Golden Knights continue their five-game road trip Thursday against the Boston Bruins, then travel to Buffalo to play the Sabres on Saturday before concluding the trip Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Eichel, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Sabres, has 490 points (199 goals, 291 assists) in 518 games with the Sabres (2015-21) and Golden Knights.