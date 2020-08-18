We had some real NRL thrillers last week and there is potential for more close calls this weekend, starting with another blockbuster between the Eels and Storm. The Panthers face another test of their winning run when they take on the Sharks, while the Broncos, Dragons and Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles clashes are both tough ones to pick.

Eels vs. Storm

Panthers vs. Sharks

Broncos vs. Dragons

Titans vs. Raiders

Tigers vs. Roosters

Rabbitohs vs. Sea Eagles

Bulldogs vs. Warriors

Knights vs. Cowboys

Thursday, August 20

Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm, Bankwest Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Nathan Brown

Reserves: 14. Ray Stone 15. Marata Niukore 16. Kane Evans 17. Oregon Kaufusi 18. Andrew Davey 19. Haze Dunster 20. Will Smith 21. Brad Takairangi

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sandor Earl 3. Brenko Lee 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ryley Jacks 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Brandon Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Reserve: 14. Nicholas Hynes 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Albert Vete 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 18. Marion Seve 19. Chris Lewis 20. Cooper Johns 21. Darryn Schonig

Verdict: The Storm were at their best last week in beating the Roosters, even without Cameron Smith. The Eels were upset by the Dragons, showing an alarming fragility when tested by an enthusiastic opponent. Unless coach Brad Arthur can get them fired up for this big test against Melbourne, their title credentials will take a further battering.

Tip: Storm by 8

TAB odds: Eels $1.65 (-3.5 $1.80) Storm $2.30 (+3.5 $2 )

Friday, August 21

Penrith Panthers vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Panthers Stadium, 6:00pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Tyrone May 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brent Naden 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Reserves: 14. Daine Laurie 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Moses Leota 17. Zane Tetevano 18. Mitch Kenny 19. Brian To'o 20. Matt Burton 21. Billy Burns

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Josh Dugan 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Siosifa Talakai 12. Wade Graham 13. Toby Rudolf

Reserves: 14. Connor Tracey 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Jack Williams 17. Royce Hunt 18. Teig Wilton 19. Briton Nikora 20. Braydon Trindall 21. Bryson Goodwin

Verdict: The Panthers were sharp last week as they ran in their ninth-straight victory, beating the Warriors in the wet. The Sharks knocked the Titans back down to earth with an impressive effort. In theory each win brings the Panthers closer to their next loss, but at home against the Sharks they should extend their run to 10 wins.

Tip: Panthers by 12

TAB odds: Panthers $1.32 (-8.5 $1.90) Sharks $3.40 (+8.5 $1.90)

Payne Haas of the Broncos is tackled by Jamil Hopoate of the Cowboys during the round 1 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Richard Kennar 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jordan Kahu 5. Herbie Farnworth 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Issac Luke 10. Rhys Kennedy 11. David Fifita 12. Ben Te'o 13. Patrick Carrigan

Reserves: 14. Cory Paix 15. Jordan Riki 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Jamil Hopoate 18. Pride Petterson-Robati 19. Jesse Arthars 20. Sean O'Sullivan 21. Brodie Croft

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Adam Clune 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Kerr 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tyrell Fuimaono 13. Cameron McInnes

Reserves: 14. Jacob Host 15. Kaide Ellis 16. Korbin Sims 17. Paul Vaughan 18. Trent Merrin 19. Tristan Sailor 20. Brayden Wiliame 21. Eddie Blacker

Verdict: The Broncos horror season continued last week, losing to the Raiders in another disappointing effort. The Dragons, having seen coach Paul McGregor resign, lifted to give him a going away victory over the Eels. If there was ever a club that would like to heap further pain on the Broncos it would have to be the Dragons, with fans still recalling the Broncos taunts in the early 90s.

Tip: Dragons by 8

TAB odds: Broncos $3.30 (+8.5 $1.90) Dragons $1.33 (-8.5 $1.90)

Saturday, August 22

Gold Coast Titans vs. Canberra Raiders, Cbus Super Stadium, 3:00pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Brian Kelly 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Phillip Sami 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Keegan Hipgrave 13. Moeaki Fotuaika

Reserves: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Sam Lisone 16. Beau Fermor 17. Sam Stone 18. Corey Thompson 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Jai Whitbread 21. Erin Clark

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Curtis Scott 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Siliva Havili 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Hudson Young

Reserves: 14. Tom Starling 15. Joseph Tapine 16. Ryan Sutton 17. Corey Harawira-Naera 18. Sam Williams 19. Harley Smith-Shields 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Matt Frawley

Verdict: The Titans had a rough afternoon last week, losing Kevin Proctor to a send off on the way to losing heavily to the Sharks. The Raiders ran all over the Broncos after going into the break trailling 8-6. The Raiders need another win here to continue to threaten for a Top 4 position and coach Ricky Stuart ill have them focussed.

Tip: Raiders by 18

TAB odds: Titans $4 (+10.5 $1.90) Raiders $ 1.25 (-10.5 $1.90)

Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters, Leichhardt Oval, 5:30pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Joseph Leilua 4. Moses Mbye 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Benji Marshall 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Russell Packer 11. Luke Garner 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Matt Eisenhuth

Reserves: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Elijah Taylor 16. Josh Reynolds 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Alex Twal 19. Thomas Mikaele 20. Chris Lawrence 21. Asu Kepaoa

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Matt Ikuvalu 3. Josh Morris 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Drew Hutchison 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Nat Butcher 13. Isaac Liu

Reserves: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Poasa Faamausili 16. Daniel Fifita 17. Lindsay Collins 18. Egan Butcher 19. Ryan Hall 20. Max Bailey 21. Sam Walker

Verdict: The Tigers really struggled last week against the lowly Bulldogs and probably should have lost. The Roosters were soundly beaten by the Storm after star five-eighth Luke Keary left the field injured. The Roosters should regroup for this one and be too good for the Tigers, even though it is at Leichhardt Oval.

Tip: Roosters by 10

TAB odds: Tigers $3.25 ( +7.5 $1.95) Roosters $1.35 (-7.5 $1.85)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Sea Eagles, ANZ Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Campbell Graham 4. Dane Gagai 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su'A 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Cameron Murray

Reserves: 14. Mark Nicholls 15. Keaon Koloamatangi 16. Patrick Mago 17. Jack Johns 18. Jed Cartwright 19. Corey Allan 20. Troy Dargan 21. Kurt Dillon

Sea Eagles: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Tevita Funa 6. Cade Cust 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Reserves: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell 16. Sean Keppie 17. Haumole Olakau'atu 18. Morgan Boyle 19. Abbas Miski 20. Jack Gosiewski 21. Addin Fonua-Blake

Verdict: The Rabbitohs should have lost last week to the Cowboys, but somehow managed to scramble for an incredible last-minute win. The Sea Eagles had some defensive lapses in losing a close one to the Knights last week. Four points behind the Rabbitohs who are in eighth place, the Sea Eagles must win this one or they can just about kiss their finals hopes goodbye.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 2

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.37 (-7.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $3.10 (+7.5 $1.90)

Sunday, August 23

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. New Zealand Warriors, ANZ Stadium, 2:00pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Nick Meaney 3. Tim Lafai 4. Kerrod Holland 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Aiden Tolman 11. Matt Doorey 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Josh Jackson

Reserves: 14. Sione Katoa 15. Luke Thompson 16. Sauaso Sue 17. Jake Averillo 19. Renouf To'omaga 20. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 21. Chris Smith 23. Lachlan Lewis

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Adam Pompey 3. Hayze Perham 4. Peta Hiku 5. George Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Karl Lawton 10. Lachlan Burr 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Tohu Harris 13. Jazz Tevaga

Reserves: 14. Wayde Egan 15. Adam Blair 16. Daniel Alvaro 17. Jack Murchie 18. Paul Turner 20. Gerard Beale 21. Josh Curran 23. Tom Ale

Verdict: The bumbling Bulldogs almost pulled off an unlikely victory over the Tigers last week after trailling 22-6 at one point in the first half. The Warriors had their chances to upset the ladder-topping Panthers as they continued their good run of form under interim coach Todd Payten. This game is there for both teams to lose, but recent form suggests the Warriors should take the points.

Tip: Warriors by 6

TAB odds: Bulldogs $2.46 (+3.5 $1.95) Warriors $1.57 (-3.5 $1.85)

Newcastle Knights vs. North Queensland Cowboys, McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Starford To'a 3. Enari Tuala 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Hymel Hunt 6. Blake Green 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Kurt Mann 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Aidan Guerra 13. Mitchell Barnett

Reserves: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. Josh King 17. Pasami Saulo 18. Brodie Jones 19. Tex Hoy 20. Chris Randall 21. Jirah Momoisea

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Tom Opacic 4. Connelly Lemuelu 5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 6. Ben Hampton 7. Michael Morgan 8. Josh Mcguire 9. Reece Robson 10. Jordan McLean 11. Mitchell Dunn 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo

Reserves: 14. Reuben Cotter 15. John Asiata 16. Emry Pere 17. Francis Molo 18. Shane Wright 19. Jake Clifford 20. Corey Jensen 22. Justin O'Neill

Verdict: The Knights finished in front after a tough tussle with the Sea Eagles last week, while the Cowboys all but beat the Rabbitohs at home. The Knights are starting to look good with Kurt Mann's dash out of dummy-half combined with the passing games of Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga, as new recruit Blake Green finds his place in the team.

Tip: Knights by 12

TAB odds: Knights $1.30 (-8.5 $1.90) Cowboys $3.60 (+8.5 $1.90)