Raiders close to NRL finals after 12-point Bulldogs win

Canberra have ground out a huge win in the context of their NRL season, finding their way past Canterbury 36-24 to significantly boost their finals chances.

Two tries for centre Matt Timoko and a superb outing for fullback Jordan Rapana helped them see off the stubborn Bulldogs, who defied their ladder position to challenge the Raiders before a late fade-out on Sunday evening.

The win meant the Raiders ended the round in sixth place and close to locking in a finals berth, all but assured a spot in the eight and able to make that official with a win against Brisbane or Cronulla in the next fortnight.

Remarkably, the 12-point win at GIO Stadium was their biggest of the campaign to date, with three tries in the game's last 20 minutes the decisive blow in what had been an edgy encounter.

But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wasn't getting at all carried away, suggesting his side had simply held serve in the race for the eight.

"Let's be honest and no disrespect, we should be beating Canterbury today, we had our season on the line, we had to show there was a lot more for us in this game than the opposition," he said.

"There was obviously a lot of pressure on these blokes today because I was talking about winning, we knew we needed to win and I was really pleased with how they handled that pressure of needing to win.

"They showed a lot of composure in times of the game where it was tight, we talked about playing the long game all week and they did."

Locked at 18-18 after an hour, Canberra's season felt close to the brink, but they struck through winger Nick Cotric, Rapana and prop Josh Papali'i to seal the crucial two points.

Canberra can thank Rapana for single-handedly keeping their season alive, punching out a mammoth 178m to go with three try assists, 10 tackle busts, three line breaks and his try.

Stuart praised his side's composure in the big moments, able to put the nightmare of last weekend's 48-2 smashing against Brisbane behind them.

"Their desire to win and compete is always at a high level, we were all very disappointed with last weekend," he said.

"By staying composed we found our rhythm at the back end of the game and a couple of passes stuck.

"We're just not nailing that last pass on a number of executions ... when teams are blowing out to big scorelines, that last pass has actually been nailed."

Raiders veteran Jarrod Croker marked his return from injury with a try courtesy of Jamal Fogarty's cross-field kick, and slotted all six of his conversion attempts as well.

The Bulldogs looked a lot better than the side belted 42-6 by Newcastle last weekend, but didn't have the gears to go with the Raiders when they surged late in the game.

"It was heaps better than definitely last week, and probably a few of our performances," Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo said.

"Our goal-line defence was really strong, it was much more connected, we were working a lot harder and that's what we were looking for coming in today."