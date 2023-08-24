Luai dislocates shoulder as Eels stun Panthers

Penrith's hopes of securing a third consecutive premiership have suffered a blow after Jarome Luai dislocated his left shoulder in a 32-18 upset loss to rivals Parramatta.

Eels second-rower Bryce Cartwright twisted the star five-eighth awkwardly attempting to hold him up in goal during the first half of Thursday's clash at Penrith Stadium.

The seven-time NSW State of Origin representative remained on the ground after the tackle was completed, cradling his left arm.

Luai left the field and played no further part in the contest but his shoulder popped back into place in the sheds. He will go for scans on Friday.

Jerome Luai nurses an arm complaint. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Any long-term injury could cost the ladder-leading Panthers, with the finals starting the weekend after next.

Luai has been Penrith's five-eighth throughout four dominant seasons, playing in their 2021 and 2022 premiership teams, and is a cornerstone of their attack on the left edge.

Jack Cogger, who switched to five-eighth mid-game on Thursday, is his likely replacement.

The Panthers rested the influential Dylan Edwards in preparation for the finals, switching Stephen Crichton from the right edge to fullback and handing Jesse McLean his debut in the centres.

But the changes turned the Panthers' right edge into a defensive target for the Eels, who ran in three first-half tries through winger Maika Sivo.

Sivo confirmed an equal career-best haul of four tries when he slid over late to seal the kind of dominant win visitors have rarely scored at the Panthers' home ground since their resurgence in 2020.

Fullback Clint Gutherson pulled the strings for the Eels in the absence of injured half Mitch Moses.

His individual effort down the right side gave his side a 22-4 lead at the break, and when he fielded a Dylan Brown kick through the middle of the park shortly after halftime, it was 28-4.

Penrith struggled to contain Parramatta's offloads when the game was in the balance, missing the rested Sunia Turuva and his yardage carries, and could not find their rhythm with the ball, especially not after losing Luai.

Penrith's biggest loss since round 25 last season, when they rested almost their entire starting side, comes worryingly close to the finals.

It also means that if Brisbane win their final two games, they will usurp Penrith at the top of the ladder and snatch the minor premiership.

The Eels' win keeps them a mathematical chance of qualifying for the final, although they will need other results to go their way.

Most notably, the last-placed Wests Tigers would need to beat the Sydney Roosters on Saturday for last year's runners-up to sneak into the top eight.

Gutherson may miss any finals tilt after aggravating a right-knee injury contesting a high ball in the second half and leaving the field.