Roosters belt Tigers for biggest win in NRLW history

The Sydney Roosters have scored the biggest win in NRLW history, a 48-10 thrashing of Wests Tigers that ensures they will finish the weekend atop the ladder.

A record-equalling first-half set the Roosters on the path to victory at Allianz Stadium in which they scored 10 tries to the Tigers' two.

The Tricolours scored six tries in the opening 24 minutes on Saturday to put the result beyond doubt and they took a 28-10 lead into half-time.

When Jocelyn Kelleher dived over from dummy half following a Jess Sergis line break in the final two minutes, the Tricolours eclipsed the previous record for biggest margin of victory, set by St George Illawarra in the 2021 season, by two points.

It was a tough day all round for the Tigers, book-ended by captain Kezie Apps suffering a concussion inside seven minutes and star prop Sarah Togatuki leaving to the sin bin in the final seven minutes.

Star five-eighth Tarryn Aiken was instrumental in establishing the Roosters' early lead but their opponents did little to help themselves - four of the Roosters' six early tries came after Tigers mishaps.

Most notably, a mistimed short drop-out paved the way for Millie Boyle's try and Tess Staines' knock-on from a bomb put debutante winger Mia Wood in position for one of her three four-pointers.

The Tigers looked likely once in position but struggled to make it through resolute Roosters' defence up-field - missing halfback Emily Curtain to injury did not help their bid to gain the ascendancy.

The loss is the latest reality check for the Tigers, who began their inaugural season with two promising wins but have lost their four games since.

A last-minute field goal for Gold Coast's Lauren Brown won her side a thrilling encounter against St George Illawarra 23-22, despite a stunning four-try outing from Dragons fullback Teagan Berry.

Brown's 30m effort - her second match-winning field goal of the season - sunk a brilliant Dragons fightback, where Berry's heroics carried them from 14-0 down into a grandstand finish.

Berry, who's already the NRLW's all-time leading try-scorer, grabbed a share of the all-time record for most tries in a match, her fourth a stunning effort three minutes from time to tie the scores at 22-22.

Brown, who had three try assists in an impressive display, slotted the single-pointer with precision, taking her side to 4-2 for the season in their fight for finals.

Earlier, Parramatta broke through for their first win of the season with winger Kimberley Hunt collecting a try double in a hard-fought 16-12 victory over North Queensland.

The Eels had to withstand a fightback from the Cowboys, who scored two late tries to roar back from 14-0 down.

Last year's losing grand-finalists, Parramatta have had a miserable start to the season, winless through five rounds to sit at the bottom of the ladder.

But they held their nerve to hang on and secure the win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Hunt overcame a shaky start to score a try in each half, with both tries coming off the boot of halfback Rachael Pearson.

The Cowboys looked down and out until debutante Libby Surha charged over the line in the 59th minute, followed by Tiana Raftstrand-Smith two minutes later to set up a thrilling finale.