Time for the Cowboys to prove they're not 'all hat and no cattle.'

The Cowboys travel to the NRL's least desired weekend destination for the final round of the regular season, needing to defeat the near full strength reigning premiers at a bare minimum. Sudden death footy has arrived a week early, and you can read about the finals permutations at length in the many publications which diligently crunch the numbers at this time of year. In a nutshell, North Queensland could go as high as 7th, or as low as 11th.

This article will instead focus on the Cowboys season, and one central question.

How did it come to this?

North Queensland entered season 2023 as a genuine premiership fancy. A side which had blossomed against expectations last season, saw a number of fringe first graders develop into Origin and Test stars, and consolidated its strengths under Todd Payten's shrewd mentorship. They came out and edged Canberra by a point to kick off the campaign. Heavy losses to the Broncos and Warriors followed. Losses to the Bulldogs, Dolphins and Warriors (again) rounded out the next month of competition. Nothing to worry about at this stage. They were completing well, competing well, and in most games up to their necks. Regular operating procedures weren't too far away. Wins against the Dragons and Roosters kept the season flickering, before Jason Taumololo was sidelined after revealing he'd been playing wounded for a month.

The North Queensland Cowboys celebrate after scoring a try. Photo by Tim Allsop/Getty Images

Then came Saturday, 16th May. It was Round 12, and the Cowboys were in 14th place. It was a real opportunity to shake off the troughs of the season so far, and take out some early frustrations on the hapless Tigers. Sure, the Cowboys had to travel to Leichhardt to get it done, Luke Brooks was playing his 200th, the Tigers had won two of their last three, but no matter. Tim Sheens' side had scored just 136 points in 11 rounds. Sure they'd strung a few wins together; but they were the competition's bonafide rabble.

Final score: Tiger 66 d Cowboys 18. Eleven tries poured on against a Cowboys side very close to full strength.

Two weeks later, the Cowboys began an Origin period course correct; dismantling the Storm, Panthers and Rabbitohs in succession, despite the impact of interstate absences. A rematch against the Tigers produced a gobsmacking revenge blowout, to the tune of 74-nil. Manly were accounted for, and a few byes were thrown in to propel the Cowboys to 9th spot by the end of Round 18. By Round 21(after a hard fought win over the Eels) they'd leapt to 7th with 6 straight wins, before tumbling back to 10th at the end of Round 23, courtesy of subsequent defeats to the Titans and Broncos. The latter clash unfolded before a parochial and raucous crowd at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. It was a huge opportunity for the home side to get up and prove their worth as a legitimate contender. They fell well short of the standard required to match it with a team they ALWAYS get up for. The Sharks smashed them in Round 25, the Dolphins were a speed bump in Round 26, and here we are.

It's a season very difficult to decipher. Why has a side that defied all expectations to play a preliminary final in 2022 crashed so heavily back to the lower part of the midfield?

Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys through the Titans defence. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Jason Taumololo: The Cowboys most important player in recent years, and arguably still the most damaging middle forward in the game, missed a third of the NRL season. Of course they managed to win a few in his absence - but it left a significant dent. Taumololo has chalked up 15 games, averaging 147 metres from 11 hitups, while more importantly delivering his trademark ability of attracting defenders and disrupting defensive shape. He's even found more of a passing game in 2023, and been used a bit differently by Todd Payten. At his best the Tongan international has the acceleration and mobility of a centre, with the power of a prop. You could view his absence as a great opportunity for the likes of Coen Hess, Luciano Leilua and Heilum Luki to step up. They've managed it in patches. Taumololo notched his 250th NRL game this season, and is midway through his mega contract. It's a contract without a ratchet clause, meaning it wont go up when the salary cap does and therefore wont impact the Cowboys bid to re-sign the likes of Jeremiah Nanai. Like the name attached to it, it's a deal that serves the Cowboys well. There's no doubt the wrecking ball still brings a highly desirable aura and impact when consistently fit. They've missed him.

Jeremiah Nanai of the Cowboys. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Jeremiah Nanai: A breakout 2022 followed by a disrupted 2023 for a guy rated as someone who 'could do anything he wants in the game'. Thirteen appearances, six tries, a dozen offloads and a heap of post-contact metres have delivered glimpses of what he can do, alongside another couple of 'made it look easy' displays in Maroon. A four week hip drop suspension punctuated two injury stints that have kept the 20 year old out of enough action to make one ponder how a few game-breaking moments may have affected the Cowboys final round plight.

Todd Payten: The Dally M coach of the year in 2022. He's not yet signed beyond this season, but it's not a suggestion he's on the outer. An extension is reportedly close. The 44 year old had to defend his approach in the wake of the Round 25 hammering by the Sharks, fending off questions about being too relaxed in the buildup. There might well be an argument they were worth asking earlier in the season, when the Cowboys were consistently pushing the wrong buttons in attack, leaking points, making errors, and failing to learn from it. Or perhaps when discipline and attention to the evolving interpretations of the game began to falter (more on Val Holmes' suspension below). Players definitely seem to respect Payten, and he offers no shortage of public appreciation of their successes. When he has them fully firing the Cowboys truly are a heavyweight force, and Townsville loves him for it. If he can fully unlock the consistency and execution that went missing for big parts of the year, 'The Sheriff's' reign will be long and prosperous.