Co-captain Reed Mahoney has shot down suggestions the Canterbury playing group is unhappy under Cameron Ciraldo but concedes it will take time before the struggling NRL club is truly united by a winning culture.

It comes as Ciraldo's long-term coaching mentor Ivan Cleary threw his support behind the rookie Bulldogs boss amid claims of overly strict training methods.

Ciraldo has been under scrutiny since it came to light a Bulldogs player had taken mental-health leave after being made to wrestle a long line of teammates as punishment for arriving late to training.

Reed Mahoney of the Bulldogs takes on the Eels defence. Matt King/Getty Images

Mahoney said he had since been in contact with the unnamed player, a fringe first-grader at the Bulldogs.

"His welfare is our priority and the club and the group are doing a great job of that," he said.

An assistant coach in Penrith's back-to-back premiership victories, Ciraldo has since doubled down on his approach, adamant that only hard work would lift the 15th-placed Bulldogs out of the mire.

He has the backing of football boss Phil Gould and former mentor Cleary, who oversaw similar rebuilds at the Warriors and Panthers.

"I support Cameron 100 per cent," Cleary said.

"If you want to change things, change culture in any workplace, it's not always going to be smooth. From the outside looking in, they're just going through those growing pains."